John Chisholm Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Chisholm has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 22. 2021

John Chisholm has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 22. 2021.

Charles Costen-Sumpter 6h · On top of being called the N word today in #Virginia, I learned that my former boss, mentor, and friend John Chisholm from my time in DC Government passed away. I don’t even have words. 8888 54 Comments Like Comment Share

Eduardo Green

My condolences champ…sorry about your loss..and ignorance will still be an obstacle in our lives which is sad to say but, tomorrow will be a better day

Heilis Heilis

Horrible, I’m so sorry for your lost and for having to put up with that nonsense. Although we know those are ignorant fools, there’s no reason why that type of behavior should be tolerated by society. Big hugs to you

Sandy McDonald Fields

My condolences on the passing of your friend… and people are showing who they truly are… sorry you had to experience that.

Nina Greene

I’m so sorry about your old boss/friend. About the other incident: It was the person who used the word who actually demonstrated their character. Yours is still intact

