John Chisholm Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Chisholm has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 22. 2021
John Chisholm has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 22. 2021.
Charles Costen-Sumpter 6h · On top of being called the N word today in #Virginia, I learned that my former boss, mentor, and friend John Chisholm from my time in DC Government passed away. I don’t even have words. 8888 54 Comments Like Comment Share
Source: (2) Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Eduardo Green
My condolences champ…sorry about your loss..and ignorance will still be an obstacle in our lives which is sad to say but, tomorrow will be a better day
Heilis Heilis
Horrible, I’m so sorry for your lost and for having to put up with that nonsense. Although we know those are ignorant fools, there’s no reason why that type of behavior should be tolerated by society. Big hugs to you
Sandy McDonald Fields
My condolences on the passing of your friend… and people are showing who they truly are… sorry you had to experience that.
Nina Greene
I’m so sorry about your old boss/friend. About the other incident: It was the person who used the word who actually demonstrated their character. Yours is still intact
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.