John Condrone Death – Dead : Obituary :John Condrone (Johnny Meadows).
……. has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.
Tributes
Today the world lost a damn good songwriter. Some knew him as @Johnnymeadows1 but I knew him as John Condrone. You will be missed my friend. Thanks for all the songwriting tips you gave me. pic.twitter.com/3gK88ajCCV
— American Trucker 🇺🇸 (@taylorbilt) October 20, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of the passing of my friend of 30 years John Condrone (Johnny Meadows) from Covid-19. Johnny was a long time pro wrestler and award winning song writer. He will be missed by everyone that knew him. I'm sure he is singing with my Mother today. pic.twitter.com/7tkYV8vcOP
— Beau James (@kingofkingsport) October 20, 2020
