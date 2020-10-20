John Condrone Death – Dead : Obituary :John Condrone (Johnny Meadows).

has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

Tributes

Today the world lost a damn good songwriter. Some knew him as @Johnnymeadows1 but I knew him as John Condrone. You will be missed my friend. Thanks for all the songwriting tips you gave me. pic.twitter.com/3gK88ajCCV — American Trucker 🇺🇸 (@taylorbilt) October 20, 2020

I'm so sorry to hear of the passing of my friend of 30 years John Condrone (Johnny Meadows) from Covid-19. Johnny was a long time pro wrestler and award winning song writer. He will be missed by everyone that knew him. I'm sure he is singing with my Mother today. pic.twitter.com/7tkYV8vcOP — Beau James (@kingofkingsport) October 20, 2020