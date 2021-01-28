John Copsey Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Copsey has Died .
John Copsey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
John would have been 54 today. All of us who worked w him remain stunned & stung. John Copsey loved reading the news on the radio and I loved hearing him fulfill his passion on our show. He was a gentleman, a quality broadcaster & my colleague. Thank you John. #RIPJohnCopsey pic.twitter.com/Ub8UFUJffD
— Charles Adler (@charlesadler) January 27, 2021
