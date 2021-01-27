John Copsey Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Copsey has Died .

John Copsey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

John Copsey (@jmcopsey67) would've celebrated his 54th birthday today. Saddened to hear of his passing. John's radio career included NEWS 1130, but he was proudly from Winnipeg. pic.twitter.com/YhHwnjiZDp — Tim James (@_TimJames) January 27, 2021

