John Copsey Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Copsey has Died .
John Copsey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
John Copsey (@jmcopsey67) would've celebrated his 54th birthday today. Saddened to hear of his passing. John's radio career included NEWS 1130, but he was proudly from Winnipeg. pic.twitter.com/YhHwnjiZDp
— Tim James (@_TimJames) January 27, 2021
Tim James @_TimJames John Copsey ( @jmcopsey67 ) would’ve celebrated his 54th birthday today. Saddened to hear of his passing. John’s radio career included NEWS 1130, but he was proudly from Winnipeg.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.