John Cunningham Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sports Hall of Fame member John Cunningham has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 11. 2021
Sports Hall of Fame member John Cunningham has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.
ATH | #NEMCC is saddened to learn of the passing of Sports Hall of Fame member John Cunningham. A lifelong supporter of Northeast’s athletic department, Cunningham served on the college’s Board of Trustees for 25 years. Our prayers are with his family & loved ones. #TigerPower pic.twitter.com/yqH3r6jYWM
— Northeast Tigers (@NEMCCTigers) February 11, 2021
Northeast Tigers @NEMCCTigers ATH | #NEMCC is saddened to learn of the passing of Sports Hall of Fame member John Cunningham. A lifelong supporter of Northeast’s athletic department, Cunningham served on the college’s Board of Trustees for 25 years. Our prayers are with his family & loved ones. #TigerPower
