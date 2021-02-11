John Cunningham Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sports Hall of Fame member John Cunningham has Died.

Sports Hall of Fame member John Cunningham has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.

ATH | #NEMCC is saddened to learn of the passing of Sports Hall of Fame member John Cunningham. A lifelong supporter of Northeast’s athletic department, Cunningham served on the college’s Board of Trustees for 25 years. Our prayers are with his family & loved ones. #TigerPower pic.twitter.com/yqH3r6jYWM

Northeast Tigers @NEMCCTigers ATH | #NEMCC is saddened to learn of the passing of Sports Hall of Fame member John Cunningham. A lifelong supporter of Northeast’s athletic department, Cunningham served on the college’s Board of Trustees for 25 years. Our prayers are with his family & loved ones. #TigerPower

