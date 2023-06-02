“John Day Fossil Beds”: A comprehensive handbook for exploring Oregon’s unique and breathtaking John Day Fossil Beds

The John Day Fossil Beds: A Guide to Exploring Oregon’s Alien Landscape

Located in central Oregon, the John Day Fossil Beds are a national monument managed by the National Park Service. Spanning over 14,000 acres across three separate units, the Fossil Beds offer a unique and otherworldly landscape that is unmatched by any other place in Oregon, and indeed, few places in the world. With soil that comes in bands of color and is embedded with prehistoric fossils, walking through the cerulean canyons and auburn hills can feel like exploring an alien planet. Here’s your complete guide to the many beautiful sights of the John Day Fossil Beds.

The Painted Hills Unit

The Painted Hills Unit is the most recognizable scenery in the region, featuring five distinct areas that are easily seen via easy hiking trails accessible by car. The main attraction of the John Day Fossil Beds and one of the “7 Wonders of Oregon,” the Painted Hills are truly a spectacular sight. The desert hills, banded with yellow, red, and black soil, seem to change color based on the light and, in some seasons, are accompanied by blooming wildflowers and silver sagebrush. The .25-mile Painted Hills Overlook Trail has incredible views any time of day.

The Carroll Rim Trail is found just across the road from the Painted Hills Overlook, running 1.6 miles roundtrip to a sweeping viewpoint overlooking the entire Painted Hills Unit. The moderately easy trail is your one opportunity for elevation in this part of the Fossil Beds. The Painted Cove Trail is another opportunity for an otherworldly experience, taking you through a quarter-mile loop through a series of short, red hills that look more Martian than Terran. A boardwalk trail running through the red landscape is a postcard-perfect scene. The extensively excavated hillside, Leaf Hill, is home to fossilized leaves from prehistoric trees, most dug up by paleobotanists in the 1920s, helping to show how the landscape changed over the years. You can circle the whole thing on a quarter-mile loop trail. Red Scar Knoll might not look like much at first, but as you walk around the formation, its colors change at every angle. A quarter-mile hike takes you out to the knoll and back.

The Sheep Rock Unit

The Sheep Rock Unit features some of the best and busiest attractions in the Fossil Beds, spread out along either side of Oregon 19, just north of its junction with U.S. 26. The Mascall Formation Overlook offers a sweeping view of this part of the Fossil Beds, but it is perhaps better loved as a place to take a bathroom break before or after visiting the Sheep Rock Unit. Picture Gorge is a series of short, colorful cliffs above the John Day River as it runs along U.S. 26 and Oregon 19. The many curves in the highways allow you to slow down and enjoy the scenery.

The Thomas Condon Paleontology Center is a museum and visitor center at the heart of the Sheep Rock Unit, offering restrooms, water, and (during open hours) park rangers who can help you navigate the area. The center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The Condon Overlook Trail is a moderately easy quarter-mile trail that leads to a viewpoint looking out at Sheep Rock. The River Trail leads down to the banks of the John Day River, .6 miles out and back, and past an orchard of fruit trees, which flower gloriously in the spring. The Sheep Rock Overlook Trail is a half-mile out-and-back hike that leads to yet another view of Sheep Rock across the river.

Blue Basin is one of the most fascinating natural attractions in the region, made up of cerulean-colored claystone embedded with prehistoric fossils. There are two hiking trails to see it: the Blue Basin Overlook Trail, a moderate 3.25-mile loop that goes around and climbs above the basin, and the Island in Time Trail, an easy 1.3-mile out-and-back hike that leads into the basin itself. Restrooms and picnic tables are available at the small trailhead parking lot.

Foree is the farthest-flung feature of the Sheep Rock Unit, and while it doesn’t draw nearly as many visitors as nearby Blue Basin, it is still a beautiful sight to see. Take the .3-mile Story in Stone Trail to see beautiful blue-hued rock formations and the half-mile Flood of Fire Trail to reach a viewpoint over another dramatic cliff face. Restrooms and picnic tables are also available in the parking lot.

The Clarno Unit

Clarno is the most remote unit and has the least to offer travelers who make the journey to get there. However, visitors can enjoy a picnic shelter beneath rock spires and a fossil display near the parking lot. The Clarno Trail is a short, quarter-mile hike that leads to a view of the Palisades, a series of towering cliffs along the John Day River.

