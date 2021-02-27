John DeFazio Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John DeFazio has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

I am sad to hear this news. Johnny was a legend from right here in Mount Washington. His glory days in the ring were eclipsed by his life in organized labor and county politics. He was a friend to all working people and one of the nicest men I have ever known. https://twitter.com/AlleghenyLabor/status/1365374409192730625

Read More

Statement from ACLC President @Darrinkellypgh: “We are sad to learn that John DeFazio has passed away. John was a dedicated public servant, a union leader & a Vice President of our Labor Council, & a lifelong champion for working families in western Pennsylvania… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/vdiyWFu9aG — Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council (@AlleghenyLabor) February 26, 2021

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.

Bethany Hallam, Allegheny County Council, At Large wrote

I am so sorry to hear about the passing of my esteemed predecessor, The Honorable John DeFazio.

He dedicated SO much of his time to serving Allegheny County, and he will be truly missed.

My thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time.

Bob Heintzinger

John did many things for many people many times and throughout much of his life. He represented our union and our county with great honor. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones. RIP John.