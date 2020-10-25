John Duncanson Death – Dead : John Duncanson Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

October 25, 2020
Former Grampian TV news presenter John Duncanson has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 25, 2020.

Donald J MacDonald on Twitter: "Desperately sad to learn of the death, aged 80, of former Grampian TV news presenter John Duncanson. He passed away this afternoon after a short illness surrounded by his family. A consummate professional who, from 1980-98, was main anchor of Grampian's news show North Tonight "

 

Tributes 

