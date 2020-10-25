John Duncanson Death – Dead : John Duncanson Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Former Grampian TV news presenter John Duncanson has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 25, 2020.

Desperately sad to learn of the death, aged 80, of former Grampian TV news presenter John Duncanson. He passed away this afternoon after a short illness surrounded by his family. A consummate professional who, from 1980-98, was main anchor of Grampian’s news show North Tonight pic.twitter.com/1uRirGISYq — Donald J MacDonald (@DJMacDSTV) October 25, 2020

Tributes

Cho duilich an naidheachd a chluinntinn gun do dh’eug John Duncanson. Duine còir, coibhneil, comasach. Bha mi ag obair còmhla ris grunn bhliadhnaichean aig Grampian TV agus bha e riamh taiceil dhomh, agus dhan Ghàidhlig. Dh’ionnsaich mi tòrr bhuaithe. Oidhche mhath, a charaid. pic.twitter.com/5vo0lPtcOq — Angus Peter Campbell (@aonghasphadraig) October 25, 2020

Very sad to hear of the passing of John Duncanson. John was a one off, had time for everyone and loved Scotland. A Grampian TV legend. https://t.co/FnoRDNK58Y — Kevin Stewart MSP (@KevinStewartSNP) October 25, 2020

At primary school in 1980s, remember writing to Grampian TV (with real letter!) asking for information for a school project, and being chuffed when I received signed photos of Grampian TV presenters – including John Duncanson – in the post! Familiar face & voice to so many. RIP. https://t.co/cgDJznunhR — Michael Alexander (@C_MAlexander) October 25, 2020