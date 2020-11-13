John Elliott Death -Dead : Denver bar owner who made news when he banned neo-Nazis from his bar on Colfax, has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 13, 2020
0 Comment

Denver bar owner John Elliott, who made news when he banned neo-Nazis from his bar on Colfax, has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 12, 2020.

Kyle Clark on Twitter: "NEW: Denver bar owner John Elliott, who made news when he banned neo-Nazis from his bar on Colfax, has passed away from COVID-19. He was battling cancer and it was his second bout with the virus."

