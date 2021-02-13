John Evans Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Evans, a 37-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021
John Evans, a 37-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department, has died after a “tough battle” with the coronavirus, the department announced Saturday. https://t.co/NPnpGrnAhP pic.twitter.com/FkckDukAkA
— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) February 13, 2021
