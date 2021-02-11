John Felicetti Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Head Coach John Felicetti has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021
former Head Coach John Felicetti has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.
Cypress High School Softball recently received the sad news that our former Head Coach John Felicetti passed away. John was an inspirational leader who dedicated his life to serving the community through coaching. We will miss him dearly. Rest In Peace Coach.
— Cypress HS Softball (@CypressSoftball) February 11, 2021
