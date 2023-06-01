John Fink from Lincoln NE, a Renowned Real Estate Agent, has Passed Away

John Fink Lincoln NE, Well-known Real Estate Agent has died

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Fink Lincoln NE, a well-known real estate agent in the Lincoln community. John Fink passed away on July 5, 2021, at the age of 72.

A Life Dedicated to Real Estate

John Fink was a highly respected and successful real estate agent in Lincoln, Nebraska. He began his career in the industry over 40 years ago, and quickly made a name for himself as someone who was passionate about helping people find their dream homes.

Over the years, John became known for his expertise in the local market, and for his unwavering commitment to his clients. He was always willing to go above and beyond to ensure that his clients’ needs were met, and that they were satisfied with their home-buying or selling experience.

A Legacy of Service and Dedication

John Fink will be remembered for his many contributions to the Lincoln community, both as a real estate agent and as a citizen. He was a devoted family man, and a beloved member of the community who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

John was deeply committed to giving back to his community, and he was involved in many charitable organizations over the years. He was a longtime supporter of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, and he was also involved with the Lincoln Food Bank and the American Cancer Society.

A Fond Farewell

John Fink’s passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and colleagues, as well as to the entire Lincoln community. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Although John is no longer with us, his legacy will live on through the countless people he helped throughout his career, and through the many contributions he made to his community. We are grateful for the time we had with him, and we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

