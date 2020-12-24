John Fletcher Whodini Death –Dead-Obituaries : Legendary MC “Ecstasy” of  hip-hop group WHODINI has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

MoeDee’s Basketball would like to share our prayers and condolences to the friends and family of John Fletcher better known as the rapper Extacy of the hip-hop group Whodini! I became a fan of hip-hop the first time I heard Sugar Hill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight” in 1979. I fell in love with hip-hop around February 1985, first time I saw the video for Run-DMC’s “King of Rock. From that moment on hip-hop was my favorite music to listen to, dance to and chill to!

I saw Whodini live 10 times between the years 1984 (Fresh Fest) and 1987 (LL Cool J Def Jam Tour) I saw them 6 times in 1986 (the best of my life) on Run_DMC’s Raising Hell Tour and that’s where they blew my mind! Totally different act from Run-DMC but equally just as great live and fantastic showman!

So sad hearing the news of John “Extacy” Fletcher’s passing today! I feel like a small part of my childhood was lost. Obsessing over Whodini’s “Back in Black” album seeing live so many times. Extacy was such a huge influence on my life. Extacy can rest in peace knowing that through his music he helped make our world a better place!