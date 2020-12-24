John Fletcher Whodini Death -Dead-Obituaries : Legendary MC “Ecstasy” of  hip-hop group WHODINI has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | December 24, 2020
0 Comment

John Fletcher Whodini Death –Dead-Obituaries : Legendary MC “Ecstasy” of  hip-hop group WHODINI has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

John Fletcher(pictured on the right), known to many as the legendary MC “Ecstasy” of the Brooklyn based hip-hop group WHODINI, passed away today at age 56. According to a statement posted online on December 24.  2020.
Prayers and condolences go out to his family.
REMEMBERING A LEGEND: John “Esctacy” Fletcher
MoeDee’s Basketball would like to share our prayers and condolences to the friends and family of John Fletcher better known as the rapper Extacy of the hip-hop group Whodini! I became a fan of hip-hop the first time I heard Sugar Hill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight” in 1979. I fell in love with hip-hop around February 1985, first time I saw the video for Run-DMC’s “King of Rock. From that moment on hip-hop was my favorite music to listen to, dance to and chill to!
I saw Whodini live 10 times between the years 1984 (Fresh Fest) and 1987 (LL Cool J Def Jam Tour) I saw them 6 times in 1986 (the best of my life) on Run_DMC’s Raising Hell Tour and that’s where they blew my mind! Totally different act from Run-DMC but equally just as great live and fantastic showman!

So sad hearing the news of John “Extacy” Fletcher’s passing today! I feel like a small part of my childhood was lost. Obsessing over Whodini’s “Back in Black” album seeing live so many times. Extacy was such a huge influence on my life. Extacy can rest in peace knowing that through his music he helped make our world a better place!

How did john fletcher die ? – whodini Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

John Fletcher Dead: Whodini Rapper ‘Ecstasy’ Dies at 56. 🙏🙏🙏🙏

John Fletcher of hip-hop trio Whodini has died, Billboard…

Posted by Soul Funk Classic Disco on Thursday, December 24, 2020

Category: CELEBRITIES DEATHS

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.