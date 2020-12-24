John Fletcher Whodini Death –Dead-Obituaries : Legendary MC “Ecstasy” of hip-hop group WHODINI has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
So sad hearing the news of John “Extacy” Fletcher’s passing today! I feel like a small part of my childhood was lost. Obsessing over Whodini’s “Back in Black” album seeing live so many times. Extacy was such a huge influence on my life. Extacy can rest in peace knowing that through his music he helped make our world a better place!
How did john fletcher die ? – whodini Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
John Fletcher Dead: Whodini Rapper ‘Ecstasy’ Dies at 56. 🙏🙏🙏🙏
John Fletcher of hip-hop trio Whodini has died, Billboard…
