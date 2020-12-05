John Fogarty Death -Dead : John Fogarty has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

John Fogarty has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

“Benedictine Baseball on Twitter: “Our hearts are hurting with the passing of John Fogarty, who poured his heart into all-things Benedictine for 15 years. As a teacher, coach, mentor, AD, dean and friend, his loss to the BCP community is immeasurable…”

Our hearts are hurting with the passing of John Fogarty, who poured his heart into all-things Benedictine for 15 years. As a teacher, coach, mentor, AD, dean and friend, his loss to the BCP community is immeasurable… — Benedictine Baseball (@BCPBaseball) December 5, 2020

Tributes

Benedictine Baseball wrote

In addition to his tremendous faith, John was most passionate about our Cadets. He truly loved the students and helping mold them into the men they would become. When you needed a hug or encouragement, he was there. When you needed a kick in the pants, he was there…

As our AD for two stints, he made coaching easier. He championed our successes and counseled and consoled our failures. All while avoiding the spotlight, always pushing the coaches to the front…

For me, he became a great friend. A huge baseball fan and brilliant baseball mind, John celebrated and cried with us. He never interfered, even when his son joined the program. And he even pinch-hit as a JV coach a few times when we needed him. No questions asked…

We pray for John, Lisa, Conor and Lauren. Our community is indebted to John in so many ways – we all are better for knowing him and grateful for all he has meant to Benedictine. All the best John. All the best my friend.

My thoughts and prayers are with the Benedictine family right now. Coach was a good man who always went out of his way to compliment what we did at @CBS6 for his programs.