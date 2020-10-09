John Foley Death – Dead : John Foley Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
John Foley has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.
“Richard Kemp CBE on Twitter: “I’m really saddened to be informed of the death by Covid of John Foley. John was a passionate fighter for causes he believed in; he fought for the Traders at StJohns Market, and against Kingdom enforcers. ”
Richard Kemp CBE wrote
2/2 pleased that before he passed away he saw the success of his last crusade and that Millvana and Brushwood care homes will stay open He leaves 4 daughters who should be very proud of their Dad.
— Richard Kemp CBE (@cllrkemp) October 9, 2020
Tributes
Suzanne Emmett
@emmett_suzanne wrote
I had the pleasure in meeting John at our very first vigil, what a very passionate man he was and helping us fight the closure of Millvina and Brushwood. RIP xx
@LiverpoolStop wrote
I’m devasted and still can’t believe the terrible news. Simply the best, I’m honoured to have met such a wonderful kind hearted man who always put the people first.
DII=IIS keep your social distance No entry@bigheadcomms
I imagine John’s friends and family would be outraged to see how many patrons I saw in St John’s Market today without masks.
Paul Traynor Bsc @PaulPaul49 wrote
That’s awful News Richard CandleJohn was one the best of Liverpool
Mr_Manning @ManningMr wrote
@tony24764 and @ryanairdontcare
A Great man John Foley. He was giving away presents and gifts to children -all gift wrapped up. I was collecting them and offered to pay. John refused. Offered to pay half, John refused. I offered some money and John virtually pushed me out of the market. He was a great person.
@LiamThorpECHO Today is a sad day for decent people. Thank You for your article on a good man, John Foley. R.I.P.
Anybody with funeral info pls tweet or DM. Sincerely, Patrick Duggan
— EpsteinTRUTH (@EpsteinTRUTH) October 9, 2020
