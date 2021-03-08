JOHN FORBES Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : CENTRAL VICTORIAN ICON JOHN FORBES has Died.
Death Notice for Today March 7. 2021
CENTRAL VICTORIAN ICON JOHN FORBES has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 7. 2021.
ABC Central Victoria 8h · CENTRAL VICTORIAN ICON JOHN FORBES DIES AGED 79 Tributes are flowing for Australian sporting identity John Forbes OAM who died in an accident at his property in Mitiamo. The 79-year-old’s body was discovered by a neighbour at about 9.30am yesterday in Bendigo Creek – it is believed he fell into the water as he attempted to fill a bucket for his garden. He had late stage Parkinson’s disease and previously battled bowel cancer. Mr Forbes was a major contributor to the Rochester Sports Museum after forging connections with dozens of sporting greats during his career. He was also a founding member of the Victorian Blue Ribbon Foundation. 148148 10 Comments 9 Shares Like Comment Share
Source: (9) ABC Central Victoria – Posts | Facebook
NOTICE.
CONDOLENCES.
———————— –
Jenny Hart
Vale John Forbes. A true character of life with so many stories to share and who gave so much. Will treasure the visits to the farm always. Rest peacefully great man. ♥️
· Reply · 7h
Jen Fryer
Very sad news .RIP John
· Reply · 6h
Carol Kelly
We sure are going to miss our friend John Forbes. Condolences to Faye and the family
· Reply · 6h
Top Fan
Lynette Lakey
So sad , R.I.P. John, condolences to the family. 🙏
· Reply · 5h
Kevin Murphy
RIP John friend from El Vee days enjoyed a few beers with you in Bendigo in recent years to recall the good old days of LVFL
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.