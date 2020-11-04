John Fryer Death -Dead : John Fryer has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

John Fryer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 4, 2020.

“John Horgan on Twitter: “Sending my deepest condolences John Fryer’s friends & family. His tireless effort & leadership in the labour movement made life better for working people across BC. Grateful to have known him & had John’s support over the years. He will be missed. ”

Sending my deepest condolences John Fryer's friends & family. His tireless effort & leadership in the labour movement made life better for working people across BC. Grateful to have known him & had John's support over the years. He will be missed. @bcgeuhttps://t.co/WmfuY47Pnj — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) November 4, 2020

Tributes

———————— –