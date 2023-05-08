john fussell Dead – Death – Obituary : Honoring John Fussell: A Celebration of a Meaningful Existence

Honoring John Fussell: Commemorating a Life of Significance

Remembering John Fussell: A Life Well-Lived

John Fussell, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, passed away on May 3, 2020. He was born on November 12, 1943, in Atlanta, Georgia. John was a man of faith, and his love for God was evident in everything he did.

A Successful Career

John’s career spanned over several decades. He began as a salesman for a local company in Atlanta and quickly rose through the ranks to become a top-performing salesperson. His dedication and hard work earned him a promotion to the position of regional sales manager. John excelled in this position, and his team consistently exceeded their sales targets.

In the 1980s, John decided to start his own business, specializing in providing high-quality products to businesses across the country. His business grew rapidly, and he soon expanded his operations to include international markets. John’s business success was a testament to his hard work, determination, and strong work ethic.

A Devoted Family Man

John met his wife, Mary, in college, and they were married for over 50 years. They had three children, and John was a loving and supportive husband and father. He always put his family first and made sure they had everything they needed. John’s grandchildren were the light of his life, and he loved spending time with them.

A Man of Many Talents

John was an avid golfer and loved playing the game with his friends and family. He was also a talented musician and played the guitar and piano. John’s love for music was evident in the way he sang and played. He often entertained his family and friends with his music.

An Inspiration to All

John was a man of integrity and kindness. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need and was a generous philanthropist who donated his time and resources to various charitable organizations. John’s legacy will live on through the lives he touched and the memories he created.

John Fussell was a remarkable man who lived a life well-lived. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Rest in peace, John Fussell.