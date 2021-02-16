John Gannon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Gannon has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.
John Gannon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
https://twitter.com/LoughlinstwnNAS/status/1361565014419791872
Loughlinstown NAS @LoughlinstwnNAS It is with great sadness we learn of the death of our colleague John Gannon. John dedicated 40 years of his life to the Ambulance Service with a number of these as an Assitant Chief. Our condolences to his family Ann, Colm and Sean.
