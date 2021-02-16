John Gannon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Gannon has Died .

Loughlinstown NAS @LoughlinstwnNAS It is with great sadness we learn of the death of our colleague John Gannon. John dedicated 40 years of his life to the Ambulance Service with a number of these as an Assitant Chief. Our condolences to his family Ann, Colm and Sean.

