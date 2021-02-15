John Gannon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :John Gannon has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.
John Gannon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Our recently retired Assistant Chief, John Gannon has passed away this evening after a short illness. Our thoughts are with Ann, Sean (AP, Wicklow station) and Colm. One of the good guys, he’ll be missed by all who met him during his 40 year career. @AmbulanceNAS @NasDirector
— NAS Education – East (@nas_training) February 15, 2021
