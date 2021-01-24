John Gautsch Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :John Gautsch has Died .
John Gautsch has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Rec & Athletics Specialist John Gautsch. For more than 6 months, John fought a battle against illness with courage, grace & a positive spirit. We will remember John's kind heart, smile & incredible passion for life & serving others. pic.twitter.com/fLjUxiD2Vl
— Lakeshore Foundation (@LakeshoreFound) January 24, 2021
