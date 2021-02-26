John Geddert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Geddert has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 26. 2021
John Geddert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 26. 2021.
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt 3h · Michigan’s attorney general announced that 63-year-old John Geddert took his own life on Thursday afternoon. He was charged with human trafficking, sexual assault, racketeering, and lying, all in connection with his tenure as a coach in Lansing, Michigan.
Source: NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt – Posts | Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.