John Geddert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Geddert has Died.

John Geddert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 26. 2021.

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt 3h · Michigan’s attorney general announced that 63-year-old John Geddert took his own life on Thursday afternoon. He was charged with human trafficking, sexual assault, racketeering, and lying, all in connection with his tenure as a coach in Lansing, Michigan.

Source: NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt – Posts | Facebook

