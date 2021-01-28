John Getty Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Gilbert Getty has Died.
John Gilbert Getty has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2021.
Tributes
———————— –
People 15h · The cause of death for John Gilbert Getty, the grandson of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, has been revealed two months after his death.
Source: (20+) People – Posts | Facebook
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.