John Giuliani Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Father John Giuliani, the great iconographer has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Dear friends: Father John Giuliani, the great iconographer, has died. He was well known for his beautiful icons that depicted Christ, the Holy Family and the Trinity with Native American imagery. His art was a reminder of Christ's entrance into all humanity. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/2DvgqB24Xh
— James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) January 10, 2021
