John Grieg Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Ian Grieg has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @VeteransFdn: Pause for a moment and join us in paying our respects to John Ian Grieg, who has died aged 97.

John was among the first Allied forces to land on Normandy’s Sword Beach on June 6, 1944.

#WeWillRememberThem #LestWeForget #veteran #WW2 #NormandyLandings #DDay #SwordBeach



