John Haggai Death -Dead :John Edmund Haggai, a Southern Baptist who embraced a new vision for global missions has Died .

John Edmund Haggai, a Southern Baptist who embraced a new vision for global missions has Died .

By | November 19, 2020
John Edmund Haggai, a Southern Baptist who embraced a new vision for global missions has died at 96

“Daniel Silliman on Twitter: “My latest obit for @CTmagazine: John Edmund Haggai, a Southern Baptist who embraced a new vision for global missions, has died at 96 ”

Tributes 

Haggai International @HaggaiIntl wrote
On November 18th, our beloved founder, Dr. John Edmund Haggai, passed from this life into eternal life with Jesus. Standing on his legacy, we want to honor him by doing whatever it takes to tell the world about the God he so faithfully loved.

