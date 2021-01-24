John Hallam Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Edward Hallam has Died .

John Edward Hallam has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Rowetta @Rowetta RIP ‘Ed’ -John Edward Hallam. Ed was a great friend and @Happy_Mondays on stage sound man for years. He will be sadly missed. My thoughts are with Di and their daughters.

