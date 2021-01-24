John Hallam Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Edward Hallam has Died .
John Edward Hallam has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
RIP ‘Ed’ -John Edward Hallam.
Ed was a great friend and @Happy_Mondays on stage sound man for years.
He will be sadly missed.
My thoughts are with Di and their daughters. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WAz83zASFU
— Rowetta🎙 (@Rowetta) January 24, 2021
Rowetta @Rowetta RIP ‘Ed’ -John Edward Hallam. Ed was a great friend and @Happy_Mondays on stage sound man for years. He will be sadly missed. My thoughts are with Di and their daughters.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.