John Hanrahan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :John Hanrahan has Died.
John Hanrahan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.
Everyone involved with Shelmalier GAA was saddened to hear of the passing this weekend of loyal club supporter John Hanrahan. As proprietor of Hotel Curracloe – John was the main sponsor of our adult senior teams in the club over a long number of years.
