John Harrison Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Harrison, Brewmaster at Delafield Brewhaus has Died .
John Harrison, Brewmaster at Delafield Brewhaus has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of a friend and colleague in our Wisconsin Craft Brewing family / community. John Harrison, Brewmaster at Delafield Brewhaus passed away this weekend. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/hmGC9jA4LX
— WI Brewers Guild (@WiBrewersGuild) January 25, 2021
