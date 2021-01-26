John Harrison Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Harrison, Brewmaster at Delafield Brewhaus has Died .

January 26, 2021
0 Comment

John Harrison, Brewmaster at Delafield Brewhaus has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

WI Brewers Guild @WiBrewersGuild It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of a friend and colleague in our Wisconsin Craft Brewing family / community. John Harrison, Brewmaster at Delafield Brewhaus passed away this weekend. 1/2

