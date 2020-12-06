John Harvey Death -Dead : HoldenMsport legend John Harvey has Died .
HoldenMsport legend John Harvey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
Australian & @HoldenMsport legend John Harvey OAM sadly passed away last night. To John's family and closest friends, we offer our sincerest condolences on your sad loss.#RIPJohnHarvey #RepcoSC pic.twitter.com/Qdu1MoqOe1
— Holden Motorsport Fans (@HoldenMsport) December 6, 2020
Holden Motorsport Fans @HoldenMsport Australian & @HoldenMsport legend John Harvey OAM sadly passed away last night. To John’s family and closest friends, we offer our sincerest condolences on your sad loss. #RIPJohnHarvey #RepcoSC
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.