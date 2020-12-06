John Harvey Death -Dead :Long-time Holden Dealer Team driver and 1983 Bathurst 1000 winner John Harvey has Died .

Long-time Holden Dealer Team driver and 1983 Bathurst 1000 winner John Harvey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

SupercarXtra Magazine @SupercarXtra Long-time Holden Dealer Team driver and 1983 Bathurst 1000 winner John Harvey has passed away at 82 years of age. Our condolences to his family and friends. #VASC #Bathurst1000

