“John Heathco and Abby Lutz identified as victims in Mexico hotel room death”

“John Heathco and Abby Lutz” : Two Americans found dead in Mexico hotel room – John Heathco and Abby Lutz identified as victims

The two individuals who were found dead in their luxury hotel room in Mexico’s Baja California peninsula on Tuesday night have been identified. The victims were John Heathco, 41, and Abby Lutz, 22, according to the Baja California Sur Attorney-General’s Office. The authorities revealed that the pair had been dead for at least 10 hours before their bodies were discovered. The cause of death was “intoxication by substance to be determined,” as reported by ABC News. Though local authorities initially mentioned inhalation of gas as the cause of death, there were no signs of violence on their bodies. The victims were discovered at around 9 pm on Tuesday in their room at the Hotel Rancho Pescadero, a Hyatt property where rooms cost over $500 per night. The local attorney-general is currently overseeing the investigation.

Read Full story : Cause of death revealed as two found dead inside luxury hotel room /

News Source : news

Luxury hotel deaths Cause of death investigation Hotel room fatalities Mysterious hotel deaths Hotel guest fatalities