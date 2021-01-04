John Hogan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Hogan has Died .

John Hogan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

John Hogan, who passed away on Sunday, was in charge of Marlboro's #F1 millions. Responsible for bringing James Hunt and Ron Dennis to McLaren, he looked back on his remarkable career with us a few years ago https://t.co/mriIjQy51e pic.twitter.com/Ltuv89Fk22 — Motor Sport magazine (@Motor_Sport) January 4, 2021

Motor Sport magazine @Motor_Sport John Hogan, who passed away on Sunday, was in charge of Marlboro’s #F1 millions. Responsible for bringing James Hunt and Ron Dennis to McLaren, he looked back on his remarkable career with us a few years ago http://bit.ly/2OqMqmE