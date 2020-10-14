John Holroyd Death – Dead : John Holroyd Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

John Holroyd has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 13, 2020.

“Auchinleck Talbot on Twitter: “So sad to be passing on this news. John Holroyd sadly passed away today, big part of the Talbot family. R.I.P. John ”

So sad to be passing on this news. John Holroyd sadly passed away today, big part of the Talbot family.

R.I.P. John pic.twitter.com/313RFNPHFH — Auchinleck Talbot (@atfc1909) October 14, 2020

Tributes

Morton Thistle AFC wrote

Very sad news. A smart man who loved his football (Grimsby Town & Auchinleck Talbot) and was involved in many Thornhill community projects such as gala committees and more recently helping set up and run a food bank in the village.