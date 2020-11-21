John Hopkins Death -Dead : John Hopkins has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

John Hopkins has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

“Roadburn Festival on Twitter: “We’re terrible sorry to hear about the passing of John Hopkins! Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. We always loved to welcome him at Roadburn – such a friendly and great tour manager / sound engineer! ”

Tributes

RIP to my friend, John Hopkins. He was the best sound dude for Sleep, High on Fire, Boris, The Melvins, Uncle Acid, Electric Wizard, COC…so many epic shows. Gone too soon. I’ll never forget running an errand to buy toner for High on Fire…🖤 #doommetal #johnhopkins #rip pic.twitter.com/D0RicGjzKq — Krista M. Soria, PhD (she/her) (@_KristaSoria_) November 21, 2020