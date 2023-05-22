John Hoyt, Beloved Duxbury Resident, Passes Away – Family in Mourning

John Hoyt Obituary: Duxbury MA Resident Passes Away

John Hoyt, a beloved resident of Duxbury, MA, has passed away. The community is mourning the loss of this kind and generous man. John Hoyt had a profound impact on everyone who knew him, and his memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends forever.

A Life Well-Lived

John Hoyt lived a long and fulfilling life. He was born in Boston, MA, on September 5th, 1930, and spent his formative years in the city. After graduating from high school, John attended Harvard University, where he earned a degree in Business Administration.

John was a successful businessman who worked in the finance industry for many years. He was known for his intelligence, hard work, and dedication to his clients. John was also deeply committed to his community, volunteering his time and resources to various organizations throughout his life.

A Loving Family Man

John Hoyt was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He married his wife, Janet, in 1955, and they were happily married for 63 years until her passing in 2018. Together, they raised three children and doted on their seven grandchildren.

John was always there for his family, offering love, support, and guidance whenever they needed it. He was a role model for his children and grandchildren and instilled in them a strong work ethic and a sense of responsibility to their community.

A Community Leader

John Hoyt was a respected member of the Duxbury community. He was actively involved in various organizations, including the Duxbury Rotary Club, the Duxbury Historical Society, and the Duxbury Bay Maritime School. He was also a member of the First Parish Church in Duxbury and served on its board of trustees for many years.

John’s contributions to the Duxbury community were numerous, and his legacy will continue to be felt for many years to come. He was a kind and generous man who always put others before himself.

A Fond Farewell

John Hoyt will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the Duxbury community. His passing is a great loss, but his memory will live on through the many lives he touched throughout his life. Rest in peace, John Hoyt.

