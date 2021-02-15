

John Huffman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Huffman has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 14. 2021

John Huffman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.

Load Up Ammunition 6h · this morning we lost a former business partner, and friend i considered a brother RIP John Huffman, aka Huffy

Frank Mihm

Our thoughts and prayers for his family. I always thought highly of him.

Allen Dixon

I hate to hear this. Huffy was always a stand up guy and a man I enjoyed talking with many times. RIP John. You will be missed my friend.

