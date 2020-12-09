John Irons Death -Dead – Obituary : Advocate John Irons has Died .
Advocate John Irons has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
R.I.P. beloved volunteer & advocate John Irons …..💔🐾
Condolences to @SPCAofNBrevard #FL @reddogsusie @msMorgan1968 @WinglessBird_ @SandraK93322487 @samjarvis49 @for_pittys @Janetlynne211 @4paws8 @jijmpel @Hbowman1H @beth_monje @ColleenOwens4 @rollca49 @MelissaRNMBA pic.twitter.com/LekSvp7Qlc
— DJ Rubiconski (@RevengeBunny) December 9, 2020
DJ Rubiconski @RevengeBunny R.I.P. beloved volunteer & advocate John Irons ….. Condolences to @SPCAofNBrevard #FL @reddogsusie @msMorgan1968 @WinglessBird_ @SandraK93322487 @samjarvis49 @for_pittys @Janetlynne211 @4paws8 @jijmpel @Hbowman1H @beth_monje @ColleenOwens4 @rollca49 @MelissaRNMBA
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.