John Jeffers Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former winger John Jeffers has Died .

Everyone at the football club was deeply saddened yesterday to learn of the passing of our former winger John Jeffers, at the age of just 52.
We send our condolences to his friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, John 💙 https://t.co/aqmgL15lpN
— Stockport County (@StockportCounty) January 21, 2021
