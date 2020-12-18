John Jenkins Death -Dead – Obituary : John Barnard Jenkins has Died .
John Barnard Jenkins has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Sad to announce the passing of former instructor and co founder #JohnBarnardJenkins #Cymru hero. The greatest Welshman since #Glyndŵr .Wales has lost a hero- we’ve lost our friend. Cwsg mewn hedd JJ pic.twitter.com/2kWnMlaPrr
— Cambria Band (@Cambriaband) December 18, 2020
