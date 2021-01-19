John Johnson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : “Pork Chop” John Johnson has Died .

“Pork Chop” John Johnson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Just heard some sad news of my wrestling brother "Pork Chop" John Johnson passing away. Was always an honor and pleasure to share the ring with him. My heartfelt thoughts, prayers, and condolences go out to his family. Love and respect always my brother. RIP pic.twitter.com/fPMx6LqsQl — (Papa Stro Maestro) Rob Kellum (@thestro) January 19, 2021

