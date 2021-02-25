John Kijazi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John William Kijazi, Chief Secretary of the State. has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died

RT @GeneralNeva: I have sadly received the news of the passing of John William Kijazi, Chief Secretary of the State. My heartfelt condolences to his family, my friend & brother president @MagufuliJP, the Government & the People of #Tanzania. May he rest in peace forever!Read More

