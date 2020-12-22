John Krol Death -Obituary – Dead : Teacher John Krol dies from Covid-19.

John Krol has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.

Laura Teachey Smith 11 hrs · Asking for prayer for the Krol family! John Krol was a fellow co-worker from my McGee’s days and tought my oldest 2 daughters. He was fighting covid and sadly succumbed to this deadly virus with what they think was a blood clot in his lung. He was a wonderful man, father to 5 incredible boys, and husband! His devotion to his family and job was indescribable! He will be missed by so many! My heart hurts for this family!!

Source: (20+) Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –

Luke Bo Duke Moore wrote

This is heartbreaking.

He also taught me and helped me through many tough times.

If you find out anything about helping them or funeral arrangements please let me know.

Charlie Ann Ennis wrote

Such a sweet family. Our hearts are so, so sad for them.

Lisa Hernandez Selvera

Very, very sad. My prayers are with his wife & children and his students alike. I recall losing one of our teachers in high school and it was such a painful experience.

Brandy Elise wrote

I went to church with them for many years and Lisa and I played church softball together many moons ago. My heart broke when my dad texted me about this. Truly a wonderful family.

Lou Ann Norris wrote

This is so heartbreaking!! Such a wonderful man! Praying for his family.

Cristy Bellamy Bouknight

I am so heartbroken by this news. I don’t know him but I am so sad foe his family and friends. I just can’t even fathom it. Many prayers for this family.

Teresa Grant wrote

This is heart breaking

I hate this virus & the damage it is doing to so many people.

Jennifer M Worrell wrote

Oh wow, I remember him from when I worked at McGee’s!! So sad, he was such a nice guy!! Prayers for his entire family.

Catherine Cannady McDonnell wrote

Heartbreaking so sorry and sad to hear of this. May God be with them during this incredibly difficult time

