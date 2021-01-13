John Kynaston Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :John Kynaston has Died .

John Kynaston has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Think fondly and smile broadly when you think of John Kynaston. We cry at his sudden passing and our loss but we smile and celebrate all the experiences John brought to his community, City and colleagues. Johns mantra "More children, more active, more often" a true legacy. pic.twitter.com/hSuvrosUgD — PEPASS Glasgow (@PEPASSGlasgow) January 13, 2021

