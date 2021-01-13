John Kynaston Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Kynaston has Died .

John Kynaston has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with great sadness that we are are letting our community know that Mr John Kynaston, our Active Schools Coordinator has passed away,surrounded by his dear family. John was an outstanding man in a world that could use many more of his kind. He will he missed enormously ❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/DLJERV6mng — Rosshall Academy (@RosshallAcademy) January 13, 2021

Rosshall Academy @RosshallAcademy It is with great sadness that we are are letting our community know that Mr John Kynaston, our Active Schools Coordinator has passed away,surrounded by his dear family. John was an outstanding man in a world that could use many more of his kind. He will he missed enormously