John Larter Death -Dead – Obituary : John Larter has Died .

By | December 16, 2020
0 Comment

John Larter, a true legend has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.

Jaidon Anthony @JaidonnA11 Just seen the news of the passing of Mr John Larter a true legend who gave countless young people from Hackney a chance and platfrom to enjoy their football, Rest in perfect peace

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

