John Latoracca Death -Obituary – Dead : John Latoracca has Died .

John Latoracca has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Laurie Daddio 1 hr  · Following is the information for John Latoracca’s Arrangements: the wake is on friday 3-7 in heights Costa funeral home the mass and funeral is saturday at 10 at assumption in wood-ridge

Danny Power Yeager wrote
So sorry to hear this about your friend…My Prayers go out to you,friends and family.

