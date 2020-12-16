John Latoracca Death -Obituary – Dead : John Latoracca has Died .
John Latoracca has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
Laurie Daddio 1 hr · Following is the information for John Latoracca’s Arrangements: the wake is on friday 3-7 in heights Costa funeral home the mass and funeral is saturday at 10 at assumption in wood-ridge
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Danny Power Yeager wrote
So sorry to hear this about your friend…My Prayers go out to you,friends and family.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.