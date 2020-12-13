John le Carré Death -Dead – Obituary : author, John le Carré has Died .
author, John le Carré has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Saddened to hear that my favourite author, John le Carré, has passed away. But so grateful for the work he left behind. His novels are eminently re-readable and so will enthrall me for years to come. Thanks, Mr. le Carré. https://t.co/XkAVDCb7vV
— Paul Bagnell (@paulbagnellBNN) December 13, 2020
