John Ledbetter Death -Dead – Obituary : John Ledbetter has Died .
John Ledbetter has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
Stephanie Collins Winkle 11 hrs · GoFundMe · John was a teacher I worked with when I first started out. His attitude was larger than life. He always was there to help anyone in need His students and colleagues loved him. You would be able to hear his laughter throughout the halls. I learned a great deal about teaching from John. He will be sadly missed. My deepest condolences and prayers go out to his wife and girls. Heaven truly gained today a guardian angel. May he Rest In Peace.
