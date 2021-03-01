John Lenihan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : John Lenihan has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @RiceADCoachCal: It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of John Lenihan. John was a kind generous man who was a fixture at Brother Rice for 20+ yrs and in the @CHSL1926. Our prayers are with Lorraine and his family. Love you John! I will miss you my friend. @BroRiceWarriors



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.